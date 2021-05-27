Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 12,242 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after buying an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after buying an additional 185,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,355. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.