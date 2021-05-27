LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 6,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,195,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.94% of the company’s stock.
About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
