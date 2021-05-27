LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Up 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 6,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,195,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 94.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.94% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

