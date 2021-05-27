Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

NASDAQ LI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 282,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,986,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.63. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

