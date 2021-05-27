Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $22.55. 444,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986,989. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

