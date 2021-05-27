Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek Sells 20,000 Shares

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) President Ron Gusek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,273,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,953,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ron Gusek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $320,000.00.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.16. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.02.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $19,554,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

