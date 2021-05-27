Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,737,000 after buying an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,114,000 after buying an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

