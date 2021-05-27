Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Hits $1.91 on Top Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $7.39 million and $637,863.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00005010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00506049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.