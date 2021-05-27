Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.07). Limelight Networks posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLNW shares. Cowen cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,074,000 after acquiring an additional 313,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 880,192 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $389.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

