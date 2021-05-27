Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,665 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $191.90 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.