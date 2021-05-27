Lincoln National Corp Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 106,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

