Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $17,720,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $7,198,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $5,201,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $3,554,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

PDEC stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

