Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LCTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX opened at $2.35 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $381.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.