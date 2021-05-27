Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.60 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $15.60 million and $4,857.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.41 or 0.01281372 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002432 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.65 or 0.99693816 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 725,102,200 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

