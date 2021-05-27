Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 1st (OTCMKTS:LOKBU)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:LOKBU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 1st. Live Oak Acquisition Corp II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

LOKBU stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.