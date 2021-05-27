Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 179.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,945 shares during the period. Livent makes up approximately 1.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Livent worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

LTHM traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,929. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

