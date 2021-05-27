LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JSGRY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. LIXIL has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $60.46.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

