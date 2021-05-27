LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of JSGRY traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. LIXIL has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $60.46.
LIXIL Company Profile
