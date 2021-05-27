Lobstex Price Reaches $0.0712 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $611,995.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,022,682 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

