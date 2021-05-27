Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF) Short Interest Update

Lombard Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVARF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the April 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVARF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. Lombard Medical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees.

