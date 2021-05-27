Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $8.33. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 139,035 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIDE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 99,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

