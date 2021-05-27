Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 14,875 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACB opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.