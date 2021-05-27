Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 26,020 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Umpqua stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

