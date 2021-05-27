Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,953 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,922 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 947,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 706,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,979. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $53.53 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYRX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

