Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,120 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its position in YETI by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 79,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $5,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $87.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,447 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

