Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Short Interest Update

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 476.2% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of LTUS opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
About Lotus Pharmaceuticals
