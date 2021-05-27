Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $421,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,172. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

