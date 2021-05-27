Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 4.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.05. 138,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

