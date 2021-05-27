Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,424,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $166,229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.10. 10,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

