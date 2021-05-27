Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after purchasing an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $147.18. 2,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.94. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.62.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

