Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.88. 59,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

