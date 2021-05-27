Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15

Lowland Investment Company Plc (LON:LWI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LWI opened at GBX 1,382.37 ($18.06) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,322.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £373.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lowland Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 888 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,395 ($18.23).

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

In other Lowland Investment news, insider Helena Vinnicombe purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96) per share, with a total value of £13,750 ($17,964.46). Also, insider Susan Gaynor Coley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) per share, with a total value of £6,470 ($8,453.10).

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.