Luc Bertrand Purchases 14,300 Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Luc Bertrand acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,427.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,642,300 shares in the company, valued at C$4,757,743.10.

Luc Bertrand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Luc Bertrand bought 10,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$28,300.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Luc Bertrand bought 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.92 on Thursday. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.74 million and a P/E ratio of 83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNP has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

