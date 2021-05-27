Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Decreased by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 3.8% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $12,408,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.07. 6,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,736. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.85.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

