Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

