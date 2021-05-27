Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.67. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

