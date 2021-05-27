LunchMoney Reaches Market Cap of $520,281.49 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $520,281.49 and approximately $1,895.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00086847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00018504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00987867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.10 or 0.09749528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00092552 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,505,518 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

