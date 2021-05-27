MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Raised to $29.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s previous close.

MAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 520.88 and a beta of 1.06.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $315,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 942,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

