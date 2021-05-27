Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 2,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

MGTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

