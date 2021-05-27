Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Head to Head Survey

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bumble and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Magnite 0 3 5 0 2.63

Bumble presently has a consensus target price of $65.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.61%. Magnite has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.06%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bumble is more favorable than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A N/A N/A Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million N/A $66.15 million N/A N/A Magnite $221.63 million 17.48 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -300.60

Bumble has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite.

Summary

Bumble beats Magnite on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. It markets its technology solutions to buyers and sellers through a sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

