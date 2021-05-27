MAI Capital Management Acquires 51 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG opened at $2,341.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,370.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,221.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

