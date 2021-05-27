MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 26,733 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.48.

NYSE:MCD opened at $232.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.81 and its 200 day moving average is $218.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

