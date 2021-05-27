MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 180.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $207,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

TXN opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

