MAI Capital Management Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $34,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after buying an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after buying an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,892,000 after buying an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after buying an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $68.97 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.