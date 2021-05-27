Mai Fyfield Sells 1,034 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total transaction of $360,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares in the company, valued at $107,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total transaction of $109,850.94.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total transaction of $105,267.06.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $348.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

