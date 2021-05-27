Maker Price Down 2.8% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Maker has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and $247.49 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $3,770.42 or 0.09635499 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00083820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00982951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,510 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

