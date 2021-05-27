Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mandom in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
