Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mandom in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mandom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDOMF opened at $24.55 on Thursday. Mandom has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.58.

About Mandom

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

