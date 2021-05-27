Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 1,783,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,910,828. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

