Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,137 shares of company stock worth $25,894,616. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,878. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

