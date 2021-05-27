Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $2,043,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 126,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,747. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

