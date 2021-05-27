Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for 1.8% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

