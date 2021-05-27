Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $84.40. 20,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,960. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

